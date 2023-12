TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is joining IBM, Meta and dozens of other companies in an international Artificial Intelligence Alliance.

It aims to foster advancements, share resources, and mitigate risk as AI technology advances. The alliance hopes to create vetted security tools to enable the responsible development and deployment of AI systems globally.

The alliance is comprised by of over 50 founding members and is led by IBM and Meta.