TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in partnership with the non-partisan League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County, will host the 2023 mayoral candidate forum on October 3 at 6 p.m. in the Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC). The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to register online. NEWS10’s evening anchor, Lydia Kulbida, will be moderating the forum.

The forum will feature Nina Nichols, Democratic nominee and current Rensselaer County legislator, and Carmella Mantello, Republican nominee and current president of the Troy City Council. Those who register online can submit questions in advance to the nominees. The election will take place on November 7.

“We are pleased to partner with RPI in this non-partisan Troy mayoral candidate forum. The event reinforces our commitment to provide accurate information about candidates running for any office and especially for a local office that so directly impacts every person, business, and institution in Troy,” said Shirley Buel, president of the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County.

“Troy has been RPI’s home for almost 200 years, and our histories are deep and intertwined,” said RPI President Marty Schmidt. “As we work together to strengthen Troy and the Capital Region, events like this bring our community together and spark lively and important conversations about the future of our city.”