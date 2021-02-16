RPI scientists hosting Mars Rover landing watch party

FILE – This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade, an independent panel said Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (NASA via AP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Astrobiologists at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute are hosting a NASA Mars Rover landing virtual watch party on Thursday. They’re livestreaming the event for free starting at 2:30 p.m.

Experts from the Rensselaer Astrobiology and Research Education (RARE) Center will share their insights with the community. Besides streaming NASA’s coverage of the Perseverance rover landing, scholars will discuss science related to this Mars mission and answer audience questions on the search for life in the solar system.

“The Perseverance rover is going to help us understand if Mars could have ever hosted life, and we hope the community will join us for a more personal connection with the science and the mission in general,” said Karyn Rogers, director of the RARE Center.

To RSVP, join the watch party, or send a question to the panel, visit RPI’s event page.

“We’ll have experts on Mars and astrobiology to answer questions and talk about their own science, the landing site for the rover, the instruments on board, and what we hope to learn from this mission, and we’re going to pop in and out of NASA TV as the landing approaches,” Rogers said.

NASA says Perseverance is designed to better understand the geology of Mars and seek signs of ancient life. The rover is bringing a helicopter named Ingenuity to the red planet, which will be the first aircraft to try powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The mission will collect and store a set of rock and soil samples that could be returned to Earth in the future, and test new technology to benefit future robotic and human exploration of Mars.

Aside from Rogers, and other scientists slated to participate are:

RARE Center data scientist Peter Fox

RARE Center mass spectrometry expect Jake Shelley

RARE Center paleoclimatologist Morgan Schaller

NASA astrobiologist Andrew Steele

Mars planetary scientist Brian Hynek from the University of Colorado Boulder

Optical spectroscopy expert for planetary exploration S. Mike Angel from the University of South Carolina.

RPI alum Kobie Boykins, a senior mechanical engineer at NASA Jet Propulsion Lab—who designed the solar array systems for the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity and designed actuators on the Mars Curiosity rover—will also share a message at the watch party.