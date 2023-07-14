TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Catherine Royer, professor of biological sciences and constellation chair professor of bioinformatics and biocomputation has received a $400,000 research grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant will go toward her work investigating enzymes in deep sea organisms.

In her research, Royer will study deoxyribonucleases, or DNases, which are enzymes that break up DNA polymers. She says that understanding the differences between deep sea enzymes and those on the surface could lead to the development of new enzymes with biotechnological applications.

“Ultimately, I hope to better understand how these enzymes function under the high pressure that is present in the deep sea,” said Royer. “They also thrive in high or low temperatures. Biomolecules from the surface do not have the ability to survive these extreme conditions.”

“We have so much to learn from organisms living in the deep sea and other extreme environments,” said Curt Breneman, dean of Rensselaer’s School of Science. “Dr. Royer’s research on how biomolecules function under very high pressure will expand our understanding of fundamental biochemical mechanisms and may also provide new insights into new approaches towards drug development.”