RPI receives $2.5M in research grants

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was awarded $2,551,228 to support scientific research in a variety of areas from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The announcement was made by Congressman Paul Tonko.

“Our Capital Region is known for being a hub of STEM innovation for our nation and the world, a reputation we have earned thanks to the incredible work of instructors, researchers and scientists at our world-class colleges and universities,” Congressman Tonko said. “Their research is helping break new ground with scientific discoveries that lift up our communities and projects that are helping inspire a new generation of pioneers in their fields.”