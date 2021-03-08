RPI receives $2.5M in research grants

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was awarded $2,551,228 to support scientific research in a variety of areas from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The announcement was made by Congressman Paul Tonko.
“Our Capital Region is known for being a hub of STEM innovation for our nation and the world, a reputation we have earned thanks to the incredible work of instructors, researchers and scientists at our world-class colleges and universities,” Congressman Tonko said. “Their research is helping break new ground with scientific discoveries that lift up our communities and projects that are helping inspire a new generation of pioneers in their fields.”
- $817,569 will go to a project to perform data analysis on how environmental signals impact the circadian timing for cells. The project is led by Dr. Jennifer Hurley, Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Rensselaer.
- $599,875 will go to a project to improve connected vehicle systems (CVS) in order to create more sustainable and efficient transportation operations. The project is led by Dr. Xiaozheng (Sean) He, Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rensselaer.
- $542,813 will go to a project to research the magnetic properties of van der Waals materials using new artificial intelligence technologies. The project is led by Dr. Trevor Rhone, Professor of Physics, Applied Physics and Astronomy at Rensselaer.
- $355,788 will go to a project to study the impact of carbon and oxygen balance in freshwater aquatic ecosystems in order to better understand their role in the global carbon cycle. The project is led by Dr. Kevin Rose, Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Rensselaer.
- $185,183 will go to a project to develop ways to perform highly complex computations on graph datasets in order to allow real-time analysis. The project is led by Dr. George Slota, Professor in the Computer Science Department at Rensselaer.
- $50,000 will go to a project to develop a sensor monitoring system that predicts and senses falls and prevents dangerous health outcomes for patients, all while maintaining privacy. The project is led by Dr. Arunas Tuzikas, Senior Research Engineer at Rensselaer.