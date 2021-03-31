RPI receives $1.3M in research grants

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko announced a second set of science grants, totaling $1,364,064, being awarded to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to fund research on fiber networks, studies on lead-contaminated soil, and factors impacting aquatic systems. The grants will be administered through the National Science Foundation.
“Capital Region researchers have made remarkable strides advancing work across the STEM fields in recent years, not only breaking new ground in our scientific understanding but also inspiring and teaching the next generation of great scientists, engineers and visionaries,” Congressman Tonko said. “My congratulations to the students, faculty and staff whose labor and insight have elevated their worthy projects and earned federal support. Thank you for your continued work that helps to drive our region—and our nation—forward.”
Here is how the money is broken down:
- $94,361 will go to a project researching how to address lead-contaminated soil in communities and how to reduce risk of exposure. The project is being led by Dr. Abby Kinchy, Professor of Science and Technology Studies.
- $302,485 will go to a project developing new methods to analyze and understand fiber networks. The project is being led by Dr. Catalin Picu, Professor and Associate Head for Undergraduate Studies, Mechanical Aerospace and Nuclear Engineering.
- $374,907 will go to a project that is developing technology to analyze the impact of excess nutrients on aquatic systems. The project is being led by Dr. Shayla Sawyer, Associate Professor of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering.
- $592,311 will go to a project researching the process of water proteins to adhere to nearly surfaces randomly (known as fouling). The project is being led by Dr. Runye Helen Zha, Professor at the Department of Chemical & Biological Engineering.