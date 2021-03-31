RPI receives $1.3M in research grants

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko announced a second set of science grants, totaling $1,364,064, being awarded to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to fund research on fiber networks, studies on lead-contaminated soil, and factors impacting aquatic systems. The grants will be administered through the National Science Foundation.

“Capital Region researchers have made remarkable strides advancing work across the STEM fields in recent years, not only breaking new ground in our scientific understanding but also inspiring and teaching the next generation of great scientists, engineers and visionaries,” Congressman Tonko said. “My congratulations to the students, faculty and staff whose labor and insight have elevated their worthy projects and earned federal support. Thank you for your continued work that helps to drive our region—and our nation—forward.”

Here is how the money is broken down: