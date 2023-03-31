TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a battle to unionize, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) resident assistants (RAs) won their union vote 55 to nine. The RPI RA Union will represent the interests of RAs and will be affiliated with the Office and Professional Employees International Union.

According to a spokesperson for the student workers, RPI RAs are paid 80-90% less than RAs at similar-sized institutions yet are required to work over 20 hours a week overseeing up to 80 students. Further, students claim RPI policies—such as a policy requiring them to call campus police instead of 911—are putting them and their fellow students in dangerous, life-threatening situations.

The RPI RA Union explains they previously sought voluntary recognition from the university but

were denied. Between then and now the RPI administration has discouraged unionizing in a

number of ways; through letters, meetings, etc. They filed anti-labor charges against the

university administration for violating the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Vice President Student Life Peter Konwerski comments, “We respect the decision of our resident assistants, and we look forward to moving ahead to address issues that support the RA experience and advance the experience of all our student residents.”

The RPI RA Union expresses their appreciation for support during the unionization process. One of the RA Union organizing committee members states, “It has been a difficult road to get here. Although the real work starts now. Our mission to improve RA working conditions is one we’ll have to work at every single day. We’re looking forward to it!” RPI RA Union explain that the fight for better working conditions and fair compensation has been gaining momentum, and universities are recognizing the value of unionized labor.