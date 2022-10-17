TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first “early decision” college application deadline is quickly approaching on November 1. With decision time coming soon for upcoming high school graduates, WalletHub released a new report, their 2023 best college and university rankings, and residents of Rensselaer County can see a familiar college, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in the top 10 for New York State. RPI was also ranked as the best college or university in the Capital Region for 2022, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

WalletHub used a variety of different factors to come up with its rankings. An overall score was based on student selectivity, cost and financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, education outcomes, career outcomes rankings, student-to-faculty ratio, and more. Over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. were compared.

According to their report, the top 10 colleges and universities in New York are as follows:

Columbia University Cornell University Hamilton College Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art Vassar College Barnard College New York University Binghamton University-SUNY Colgate University Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

As for the top 10 in the country, their rankings are as follows: