RPI president to step down in 2022

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than 20 years, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson will step down at the end of her contract.

Dr. Jackson announced to the RPI community on Friday that she has chosen to step down as president when her contract ends on June 30, 2022. Her final day will be July 1, 2022.

She joined RPI in 1999 as the school’s eighteenth president and became the first African American woman to lead a top-ranked research university.

She began her career after graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Ph.D. in Theoretical Elementary Particle Physics and an S.B. in Physics. She was the first African American woman to receive a doctorate from MIT in any field.

Prior to joining RPI, Jackson served as Chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 1995 to 1999. She also was on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology from 2009 to 2014 and was also appointed as Co-Chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in 2014 by President Barack Obama.

In 2016, President Obama awarded her the National Medal of Science, the nation’s highest honor for contributions in science and engineering.

“In the months ahead, I look forward to the opportunity to personally thank you for your collaboration, contributions, and support over the years,” President Jackson told the Rensselaer community. “Let us look to the 200th anniversary of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with the relentless curiosity and commitment to make the world a better place that is the hallmark of this special institution.”

You can read Dr. Jackson’s full letter to the campus on RPI’s website.