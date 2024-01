ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) was mentioned on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, being part of the first clue of the game. The question “What is polytechnic?” was the solution to the $1,000 clue in the category “college prep.”

The full clue was “per its name, Rensselaer in Troy, New York is this type of school that educates students in many scientific fields.” Pam correctly responded, “What is Polytechnic?”