RPI licensed COVID-19 testing diagnostic lab

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus testing of staff and students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is about to become more efficient. The school is now a licensed lab.

For months, RPI has been conducting several types of COVID-19 testing on campus, but when a test came back, they had to wait until a licensed lab confirmed the result. But recently, that has changed.

“We now are a licensed lab,” RPI Pres. Dr. Shirley Jackson said. “And so our tests are fully diagnostic. And with that, then, we can offer a service up to the capacity we have, which is what we’re working on now, to other organizations in the area.”

RPI received its license as part of a partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners. It will allow for increased testing during the Spring semester.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report