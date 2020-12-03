RPI licensed COVID-19 testing diagnostic lab

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus testing of staff and students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is about to become more efficient. The school is now a licensed lab.

For months, RPI has been conducting several types of COVID-19 testing on campus, but when a test came back, they had to wait until a licensed lab confirmed the result. But recently, that has changed.

“We now are a licensed lab,” RPI Pres. Dr. Shirley Jackson said. “And so our tests are fully diagnostic. And with that, then, we can offer a service up to the capacity we have, which is what we’re working on now, to other organizations in the area.”

RPI received its license as part of a partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners. It will allow for increased testing during the Spring semester.