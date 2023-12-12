TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has joined an international alliance with over 50 founding members, the AI (artificial intelligence) Alliance. The group, led by IBM and Meta, will look to foster advancements, share information and tools, identify and mitigate risk, and prioritize safety and diversity as AI technology advances.

Groups in the alliance span several industries such as startups, academia, research, and government. The group will ensure AI evolves in ways that address the needs of society in several outlets.

“Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is honored to become a founding member of the AI Alliance,” said Rensselaer President Martin A. Schmidt, ’81 Ph.D. “We believe the responsible application of artificial intelligence enables infinite possibilities in discovery and innovation. We look forward to collaborating with the alliance as we accelerate our work in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.”

“AI presents unprecedented opportunities to address global challenges, but working together on an international scale is the only way to ensure its responsible development and application for the benefit of all global citizens,” said James Hendler, Ph.D., director of Rensselaer’s Future of Computing Institute. “I am excited for the opportunity to connect Rensselaer’s leading researchers with developers at esteemed organizations across the globe through the AI Alliance to ensure the technology advances with not only innovation but also equity foremost in our minds.”