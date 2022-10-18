TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday. Donaldson is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in controlled environment agriculture at RPI and is passionate about creating a more equitable society through science and education, according to her website.

Donaldson was crowned over the representatives from California, Mississippi, Alabama, and Montana. Donaldson competed in 2021 for Miss Tennessee, where she is originally from.

Donaldson received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from American University in Washington, D.C. She also currently works as a director for Art Technically, a nonprofit that works to provide STEM and arts education for K-12 students.

Also according to her website, Donaldson has prior experience working as a software developer with NASA from June 2019-May 2020. She was also a student trainee with the Department of Homeland Security from July 2019-July 2020.