Staging one of the 34 new pre-cast concrete culvert components on Route 7 in the Town of Hoosick, N.Y., on Jan. 25, 2023. (Courtesy NYS DOT)

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Route 7 in Hoosick has reopened between County Route 95 and State Route 22 after a new culvert was installed. 34 new culvert parts, each weighing 29 tons, were lowered by a crane and stitched together to complete the project.

The road was shut down three weeks ago when the culvert collapsed. Drivers were forced to take detours through the village of Hoosick Falls.

“I am extremely proud of our team of DOT and contractor forces who literally moved earth to get this work completed as rapidly and as safely as possible during challenging winter weather conditions,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “We appreciate the patience of residents, business owners, visitors, and our partners in local and county governments as well as in the State of Vermont as we worked to accelerate this emergency project.”

Blacktop is normally not placed during the cold winter months, a DOT spokesperson noted. The Department anticipates returning to the site later this year to smooth the surface pavement as necessary.

“The Village of Hoosick Falls is very grateful for the consistent communication and updates from DOT and the focus this project received,” said Village of Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen. “We’re very impressed with how quickly a job of this size and scope was able to be done, especially in the dead of winter. We want to thank the Department of Transportation and all contractors involved, all law enforcement agencies involved, Rensselaer County officials, and our local residents who patiently waited for the situation to be resolved.”