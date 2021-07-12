Route 4 construction disrupting traffic patterns in North Greenbush

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:
Single lane traffic. (Sharon Drummond / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Single lane traffic. (Sharon Drummond / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Route 4 in North Greenbush—between Route 43 and Sunset Boulevard—is down to one alternating lane this week, controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crews are paving the road, and police and the city are reminding drivers to be careful, slow down, drive responsibly, and follow flaggers’ directions. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone!

Word of the significant traffic disruption reached North Greenbush police Saturday afternoon. Chief David Keevern says that spreading the word could help relieve congestion in the area as traffic slows.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

