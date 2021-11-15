Route 4 bridge in Schodack set to reopen after almost 2 years

The Route 4 bridge will reopen to traffic after almost two years (Rensselaer County)

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has announced the Route 4 bridge in Schodack to reopen to traffic on November 16. The county closed the bridge in December 2019 after an inspection revealed structural issues.

County officials are holding a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at the bridge at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The bridge will be reopened following the event.

The county closed the bridge, which carries the route over railroad tracks, on December 18, 2019. The bridge was replaced in the mid-1990s and deterioration of the bridge increased in recent years.

The county appropriated funds for the bridge to be replaced in 2020. However, approval was first required from Amtrak since the bridge is over its rail lines. Amtrak didn’t give approval until June 2021.

Demolition of the Route 4 bridge (Rensselaer County)

Progress in the construction of the Route 4 bridge (Rensselaer County)

Demolition work and construction began at the end of September and was recently completed.