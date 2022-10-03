NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department is investigating a rollover crash on Route 43 near Holland Drive. As of 2:40 p.m., the road was still closed.

The crash happened before noon on Monday and knocked down some power lines. Police believe driver error is the likely cause. The driver suffered only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Crews are working to secure the power lines before work can begin on removing the truck. Police do not know if the road will be re-opened by the afternoon rush hour. School districts had been notified and should have sent out notices about the closure affecting transportation. A special detour route has been made for buses.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.