TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for roadway improvement work on Mill Street in Troy, beginning the week of May 9. The construction is expected to continue until June 20.

Crews will be working on Mill Street between Campbell Avenue and Burden Avenue. Work will include new sidewalks, curbing, other pedestrian safety improvements, milling and paving of the roadway, and road striping.

During this time, there will be intermittent road closures and lane reductions. Motorists are asked to slow down, observe posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone to keep workers safe.