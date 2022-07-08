TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for roadway improvement work around the city starting July 11. Officials said all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Road improvement schedule

On July 11 starting at 6 a.m., crews will be milling Hutton Street between 10th Street and 11th Street, as well as 5th Avenue between Rensselaer Street and North Street. Both roads will be closed while the work takes place.

On July 12 starting at 6 a.m., crews will be milling Mill Street between Campbell Avenue and Burden Avenue. The road will be open, but traffic delays are expected.

On July 15 starting at 6 a.m., crews will be milling and paving 6th Avenue between Federal Street and Jacob Street. The road will be open, but traffic delays are expected.

This work is part of the city’s annual paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety. Earlier this year, Mayor Patrick Madden announced a $10M investment to pave 12.5 miles of road during the next year.

“We are excited to see the next round of roadway improvement work begin in multiple neighborhoods next week. Cooperation from residents is critical to ensure a safe work zone for paving crews engaged in milling and paving work. I thank our Engineering Department staff who are coordinating the annual paving program to improve street conditions throughout our community,” said Madden.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and watch for flaggers. Officials said homes and businesses near the scheduled road work will remain open and accessible during the closure.