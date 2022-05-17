TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is finishing up work on a $2.6 million project to replace the Route 2 bridge over the Poesten Kill in Troy. The bridge connects Brunswick and central and eastern Rensselaer County with Troy.

The bridge will be reduced to one alternating lane of traffic from Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The construction will take place between Shippey Lane and Heather Ridge Road.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

