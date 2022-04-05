EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is starting a $4.1 million project to reconstruct an intersection on Route 4 in East Greenbush. The project will create a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Troy Road (Route 4) with the ramp to and from westbound I-90.

DOT said the project will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along the corridor. That stretch of road includes residential neighborhoods, Regeneron’s Tempel Lane campus, the East Greenbush Technology Park, a FedEx facility, hotels, and restaurants. New sidewalks will also be installed along both sides of Route 4 to increase safety for pedestrians.

“New York State is committed to making smart investments in infrastructure that enhance safety and allow our communities to grow and prosper,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “This project will help ease congestion and improve mobility for motorists and pedestrians along a critically important road for Capital Region residents, providing new momentum to an already vibrant commercial area.”

In addition to the roundabout, the project will create a right-turn lane on southbound Route 4 at Hampton Inn Drive. New southbound and northbound exit lanes are being added to the existing roundabout at Route 4 and Route 151 in Couse Corners.

A traffic light and turning lane are also being installed at the Route 151 and Tempel Lane intersection. East Greenbush, with support from Empire State Development and Regeneron, has contributed $1.9 million in funding for these parts of the project.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures in both directions on Route 4 through mid-April and then additional lane shifts and tuning restrictions through June. DOT said a full weekend closure of the westbound I-90 Exit 9 ramp and weeknight closures of the ramp and a part of Route 4 are also anticipated for later this spring. A majority of the project is expected to be completed by the summer.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion, according to DOT. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. They also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.