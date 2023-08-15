STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recently breached beaver dam in Stephentown broke again on Tuesday and sent heavy waters rushing into the road. It was similar to three weeks ago when officials said a beaver dam that was built upstream on private property gave way.

Crews had just finished clean up and road reconstruction from the previous flood on Monday. Officials will be meeting with the owner of the private property where the dam is located to devise a solution.

In the meantime, Garfield Road will be closed to a single lane for emergency services.