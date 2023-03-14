RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the heavy snow storm, there are a number of roads closed in Rensselaer County. Many trees and wires are down leading to the roads to be closed off, drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel.
The following roads have been reported as closed:
- State Route 22 in Petersburgh at Church Hollow Road
- Old Schaghticoke Road and Route 67, with Route 40 and Buttermilk Falls
- Route 2 at South Lake Avenue in both directions
- Route 2 at Troy Country Club
- Tollgate Road between Penny Lane and Fisher Lane
- Troy First Street at Polk and Tyler streets
- Fourth Avenue in Troy between 118th and 119th streets
- Winter Street in North Greenbush at North Road
- Center of Plank Road in Poestenkill between Blue Factory and Columbia Hill Roads
Stay safe and check back with NEWS10 for road updates.