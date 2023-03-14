RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the heavy snow storm, there are a number of roads closed in Rensselaer County. Many trees and wires are down leading to the roads to be closed off, drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

The following roads have been reported as closed:

State Route 22 in Petersburgh at Church Hollow Road

Old Schaghticoke Road and Route 67, with Route 40 and Buttermilk Falls

Route 2 at South Lake Avenue in both directions

Route 2 at Troy Country Club

Tollgate Road between Penny Lane and Fisher Lane

Troy First Street at Polk and Tyler streets

Fourth Avenue in Troy between 118th and 119th streets

Winter Street in North Greenbush at North Road

Center of Plank Road in Poestenkill between Blue Factory and Columbia Hill Roads

Stay safe and check back with NEWS10 for road updates.