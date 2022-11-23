TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving is this Thursday and so is the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot. The 10K begins at 8 a.m., the one-mile Turkey Walk and Grade School Mile starts at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K run begins at 10 a.m.

You can still register on the Troy Turkey Trot website. City officials have issued a traffic advisory for the event.

Some parking restrictions will be in effect starting Wednesday night. Drivers are asked to follow all posted parking restrictions and traffic detour signs and seek alternate routes. Cars in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed at the owner’s expense. Those towed from south of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Sage parking lots. Cars towed from north of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Knickerbacker Ice Rink.

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. All eastbound and westbound streets entering these roads will be closed one block east and west.

Road closures

4th Street from State Street north to Federal Street

Federal Street from the Green Island Bridge to 6th Avenue

Green Island Bridge into Troy from 7 a.m. to about noon

River Street from 3rd Street to 1st Street

River Street/2nd Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102nd Street

2nd Street from State Street to Broadway

Fulton Street from 3rd Street to 5th Avenue

King Street from the Green Island Bridge to River Street

3rd Street from River/Fulton to Broadway

Broadway from 5th Avenue to River Street

Grand Street from 5th Avenue to 4th Street

River Street/2nd Avenue from King Street to 112th Street. River Street/2nd Avenue from 112th to 102nd will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

3rd Avenue from 105th Street to 112th Street. 3rd Avenue will reopen at around 9:30 a.m.

111th Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue. 111th Street will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

Parking

Those arriving from Albany County on Thanksgiving morning are encouraged to use the Congress Street Bridge or the Hoosick Street Bridge. The Green Island Bridge will be closed.

Free parking is available on nights, weekends, and holidays at all city-owned parking lots and garages. Officials said metered parking will be suspended on Thanksgiving. All other parking regulations are still enforced. The following lots and garages will be available for parking:

Green Island Bridge Parking Lot

Congress Street Parking Lot

Fifth Avenue Garage

Fourth Street Parking Lot

State Street Parking Garage

Parking for race participants will also be available at: