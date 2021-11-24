Road closures for 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy city officials have issued a traffic advisory for road closures and traffic restrictions for the 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot. The streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

Road closures:

4 th Street from State Street north to Federal Street

Street from State Street north to Federal Street Federal Street from the Green Island Bridge to 6 th Avenue

Avenue Green Island Bridge into Troy from 7 a.m. to around noon

River Street from 3 rd Street to 1 st Street

Street to 1 Street River Street/2 nd Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102 nd Street

Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102 Street 2 nd Street from State Street to Broadway

Street from State Street to Broadway Fulton Street from 3 rd Street to 5 th Avenue

Street to 5 Avenue King Street from the Green Island Bridge to River Street

3 rd Street from River/Fulton to Broadway

Street from River/Fulton to Broadway Broadway from 5 th Avenue to River Street

Avenue to River Street Grand Street from 5 th Avenue to 4 th Street

Avenue to 4 Street River Street/2 nd Avenue from King Street to 112 th Street. River Street/2 nd Avenue from 112 th to 102 nd will reopen at around 9:30 a.m.

Avenue from King Street to 112 Street. River Street/2 Avenue from 112 to 102 will reopen at around 9:30 a.m. 3 rd Avenue from 105 th Street to 112 th Street. 3 rd Avenue will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

Avenue from 105 Street to 112 Street. 3 Avenue will reopen around 9:30 a.m. 111th Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue – 111th Street will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

All eastbound and westbound streets entering the above roads will be closed one block east and west.

Select parking restrictions will go into effect the evening on November 24. Motorists are asked to observe all posted parking restrictions and traffic detour signs in the area of the race course and to seek alternate routes.

Vehicles in violation of parking restrictions will be ticketed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles towed from south of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Sage parking lots. Vehicles towed from north of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Knickerbacker Ice Rink.

Motorists should avoid the Green Island Bridge on Thursday morning and instead use the Congress Street Bridge or the Hoosick Street Bridge.

Free parking is available nights, weekends, and holidays at all City-owned parking lots and garages. Metered parking will be suspended on Thanksgiving. All other parking regulations are still enforced, including posted parking restrictions. The following lots and garages will be available for overnight and holiday parking: