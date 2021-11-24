Road closures for 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy city officials have issued a traffic advisory for road closures and traffic restrictions for the 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot. The streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.
Road closures:
- 4th Street from State Street north to Federal Street
- Federal Street from the Green Island Bridge to 6th Avenue
- Green Island Bridge into Troy from 7 a.m. to around noon
- River Street from 3rd Street to 1st Street
- River Street/2nd Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102nd Street
- 2nd Street from State Street to Broadway
- Fulton Street from 3rd Street to 5th Avenue
- King Street from the Green Island Bridge to River Street
- 3rd Street from River/Fulton to Broadway
- Broadway from 5th Avenue to River Street
- Grand Street from 5th Avenue to 4th Street
- River Street/2nd Avenue from King Street to 112th Street. River Street/2nd Avenue from 112th to 102nd will reopen at around 9:30 a.m.
- 3rd Avenue from 105th Street to 112th Street. 3rd Avenue will reopen around 9:30 a.m.
- 111th Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue – 111th Street will reopen around 9:30 a.m.
All eastbound and westbound streets entering the above roads will be closed one block east and west.
Select parking restrictions will go into effect the evening on November 24. Motorists are asked to observe all posted parking restrictions and traffic detour signs in the area of the race course and to seek alternate routes.
Vehicles in violation of parking restrictions will be ticketed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles towed from south of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Sage parking lots. Vehicles towed from north of Hoosick Street will be relocated to the Knickerbacker Ice Rink.
Motorists should avoid the Green Island Bridge on Thursday morning and instead use the Congress Street Bridge or the Hoosick Street Bridge.
Free parking is available nights, weekends, and holidays at all City-owned parking lots and garages. Metered parking will be suspended on Thanksgiving. All other parking regulations are still enforced, including posted parking restrictions. The following lots and garages will be available for overnight and holiday parking:
- Green Island Bridge Parking Lot
- Congress Street Parking Lot
- Fifth Avenue Garage
- Fourth Street Parking Lot
- Front Street Parking Lot
- State Street Parking Garage