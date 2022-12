AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some roads will be closed on the evening of December 2 for the Averill Park Sand Lake Annual Holiday Parade. Be sure to use caution and seek alternate routes during the parade.

RT 43 from Cumberland Farms to the Jiff-e-mart will be closed from 6:50 p.m. until the parade is complete around 7:30 p.m. Old Rt 66 and Gettle Road will also be closed during this time.