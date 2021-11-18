Road closures, delays on Oakwood, Myrtle, Spring Avenues in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials has issued traffic advisories for road work on Oakwood Avenue, Myrtle Avenue and Spring Avenue in Troy on November 19. Road closures and traffic delays are expected for paving and milling operations.

Starting at 6 a.m., crews will be paving Oakwood between Hoosick Street and Middleburgh Street. Southbound traffic on Oakwood will be detoured to 6th Avenue. Northbound traffic will remain open.

Also starting at 6 a.m., crews will be milling Myrtle between Spring and Pawling Avenues. During this time, Myrtle will be closed until milling work is complete around 10 a.m.

Officials said milling of Spring Avenue between Myrtle and Pawling will begin after work on Myrtle is finished. Eastbound traffic on Spring will be detoured to Myrtle. Spring will be closed to westbound traffic at the intersection of Spring and Pawling and will be detoured northbound to Maple Avenue.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, follow posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

