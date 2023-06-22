PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming road closure in Petersburgh. The intersection of State Route 2 and State Route 22 will close at 6 p.m. on June 23 to allow for the removal of the State Route 2 bridge.

NYSDOT stated that State Route 22 will reopen by 6 a.m. on June 26, while State Route 2 will remain closed through the end of November while a new bridge is constructed. All local properties will remain accessible up to the work zone.

Detours will be posted near the affected areas. Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly, and urged to drive slow and responsibly through work zones, where speeding fines are doubled.