A tanker carrying jet fuel rolled into a ditch on Old American Road in East Greenbush on Monday, May 31, 2021. (NEWS10)

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A road in East Greenbush is expected to be closed for several hours after a tanker rolled into a ditch.

A tanker rolled over on American Oil Road in East Greenbush Monday afternoon. It was carrying jet fuel when it rolled into the ditch.

Police said a mechanical error from the truck pulled the tank into the ditch. The driver is not injured.

There’s no sign the tanker is leaking.

The road is expected to be blocked off for several hours.