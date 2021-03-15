River Street Market offering St. Patrick’s Day celebration

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — River Street Market is planning an in-person gathering for its second-annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

On Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 433 River Street in Troy, there will be music from a live bagpiper, corned beef and cabbage, a full bar, and specials from Taco Libre, Maria’s, Copper Pot, and Prime Burger and Shakehouse.

Safety measures are still in effect, and participants must follow CDC guidelines. Masks are required when not sitting and eating. Tables have been spaced far apart, and it’s a cashless event. Vendors will also be masked and gloved at all times, and HEPA air filters and sanitation stations have been installed.