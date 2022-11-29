TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Ringing of the Bells event on December 1. The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. on the Riverfront Park Staircase and is the first of several holiday events in Troy.

“You can check all those boxes in Downtown Troy this holiday season by shopping local,” said

Olivia Clemente, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy BID. “Troy is alive with holiday

cheer as we kick off our Passport to the Holidays, the Chamber brings back the one-day event of

the Victorian Stroll and the Capital Region Arts Center bring us a festival of lights for Troy

Glow.”

The Troy Victorian Stroll takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, and is a community holiday tradition that transforms the streets of historic downtown Troy into a bygone Victorian era. Guests will be able to walk through downtown Troy and enjoy holiday shopping, events, and attractions. For more information about events and attractions, click here.

The Troy Glow Public Art Light Festival will begin on December 4 and run through January 9, 2023. The inaugural public art light festival, hosted by the Capital Region Arts Center, will light up Troy. Organizations and participants this year include the Vicina – Modern Urban Flats, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, TAP, Inc. Tech Valley Center of Gravity, Hart Cluett Museum, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, lightexture, and RPI.