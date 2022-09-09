WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Town Park will come alive this weekend, Sept. 9-11, for the annual Town Fair. The festival gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday, and The Kyle Bourgault Band is set to headline opening night with a 7 p.m. performance.

The Town of North Greenbush Police detailed several parking restrictions for the event on their Facebook page Friday. Officials said handicapped parking will be available on Douglas Street near the back of Town Hall. The Town Hall parking lot itself is off-limits for parking by anyone other than vendors, they said.

Police said the crosswalk will be established on Main Avenue in its usual location. Attendees are asked to not cross Main Avenue at any other point near Town Hall.

Lastly, officers asked that you refrain from parking in the lots of businesses that are open without their permission. This can disrupt their operations. Parking is allowed along Douglas Street, Lenox Avenue, Dodge Street, and many other locations around Town Hall.

A map of parking available for the North Greenbush Town Fair. The green line on Douglas Street shows handicapped parking, and the white line shows where the crosswalk will be established on Main Avenue. (Photo: North Greenbush Police Department)

Aside from Friday, the fair runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers said there will be rides, games, vendors, and food trucks at the event, hosted at 2 Douglas Street in Wynantskill.