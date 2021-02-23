Rich Mooney announces campaign for Mayor of Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Democrat Rich Mooney launched his campaign to run for Mayor of Rensselaer.

“Our city is at a crossroads – one of going backwards, reversing the strides we’ve made to move Rensselaer forward. We cannot afford to further derail our city’s hopes and vision due to a lack of real leadership in the Mayor’s office. That’s why I am proud to announce I am running to become your next Mayor for Rensselaer – to make our city a cleaner and greener place to live, a safer community for all of us, and to provide opportunities for new development and growth to expand our tax base. I will get this city back on track. Working together, not against, our Common Council. To bring dignity and competence back to City Hall. As my parents and their generation instilled in all of us, that phrase ‘for much is given, much is expected’ – that commitment to serving the public has guided me every day and will throughout this campaign.” Rich Mooney

Mooney served as the 33rd Mayor of Rensselaer, starting Nov. 20, 2018 upon the passing of Mayor Daniel Dwyer. He served the remainder of Dwyer’s term until December 2019. Prior to becoming Mayor, he served as Common Council President since 2017. He was first elected to Rensselaer’s Common Council in 2005. During his time in city government, Mooney says he consistently resolved issues and advocated for his constituents.

For more information about Mooney, visit his campaign website.