Ribbon cutting for new open space: Artist Joe Iurato talks about Franklin Alley mural

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—On Thursday Troy Mayor Pattrick Madden announced the completion of the Franklin Alley restoration project. The Franklin alleyway runs between Broadway and River Street. Before the restoration, the alley was used for storage for dumpsters, access for delivery vehicles, and garbage collection.

“Transformation of the Franklin Alley into a vibrant outdoor public space has created an exciting addition to Troy’s eclectic downtown landscape. Through a combination of public and private investment, coupled with installation of unique public art celebrating our City’s vibrant history, we have established a new outdoor destination that helps to reimagine our city—one that is more attractive, vibrant, and connected,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden Thursday.

The project was first envisioned by developer Jeff Pheil and Scott Townsend in 2013.

After cleanup, repaving of the road surface, and installation of lighting the Art Center of the Capital Region then supervised the Franklin Alley Mural. Artist Joe Iurato spent significant time getting to know the city of Troy. Each mural Iurato put up is a reflection of Troy, it’s people, and rich history

