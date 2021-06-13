Responders rescue 2 from Hoosick Falls crash with jaws of life

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire Department Technician Phil Broom demonstrates opening a car door with the Jaws of Life on Feb. 28, 2008 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a single-car car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Using the jaws of life, emergency responders rescued two people who were trapped inside the car.

Police were on the scene at about 3:45 a.m., and the crash was so bad that the fire department was forced to use the heavy-duty hydraulic rescue tool. They extracted both the passenger and the driver—John Wood, 24, of Hoosick Falls.

After being freed, both crash victims were sent to Bennington Hospital for treatment. The passenger was still under their care as of 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Wood was released from the hospital and then charged by police with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving without a license
  • Failure to stay in designated lane

