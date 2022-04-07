RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselear County announced Thursday a change to an intersection in North Greenbush to improve safety. The intersection of CR74 (Winter Street Extension) and CR65 (Bloomingrove Drive) will now become a four-way stop. Work will begin on Monday, April 11.

According to officials, this change is expected to help improve safety conditions at the intersection for motorists and pedestrians. Currently, there are only stop signs on Bloomingrove Road, at the intersection.

This additional change follows a review by the Rensselear County Highway Department, the Department of transportation, and North Greenbush. Officials said a recent change at the intersection of CR74, Winter Street extension, and State Route 4, resulted in a change in traffic.