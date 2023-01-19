SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer woman has been cited to court after she allegedly stole a Schodack resident’s credit card and used it to make several purchases around her home county. Michele L. Straight, 55, was arrested on Saturday, January 14.

Straight stole the victim’s card on Oct. 9, 2022, police said. She allegedly used it that day, and the next, to buy several items in both East Greenbush and Rensselaer. The victim reported the fraud on Oct. 13, sparking a months-long investigation that led detectives to Straight.

Charges:

Three counts of third-degree identity theft

Three counts of petit larceny

After her arrest, Straight was processed at the Schodack State Police barracks. She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the East Greenbush Town Court and Rensselaer City Court on later dates.