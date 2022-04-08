RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, April 8, Rensselaer County will commemorate the serving of the 7 millionth meal for seniors at the Edward C. Swartz Senior Center in Schodack at 12 p.m.The county has delivered 7 million through the home-delivery meals program and via five senior centers operated across the county.

Officials said the county has prioritized providing and placing nutritious meals for seniors for decades. County Executive Steve McLaughlin will join the event at the senior center located on Route 150, along with senior advocates, members of the County Legislature, and local elected officials.

Rensselaer County Unified Family Services Department for the Aging provides a wide range of services for seniors most in need. The Department has existed since 1973 and serves the 26, 521 county senior residents who are 60 years and older.