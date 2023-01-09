RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As BusPatrol stop arm cameras look to expand into the greater Capital Region, the company has broken out of Albany County. Weeks after Bethlehem Central Schools joined South Colonie in implementing the safety feature, the Rensselaer City School District jumped on the bandwagon Monday morning.

The cameras will be installed on every bus in Rensselaer’s fleet. Sensors and cameras will come alive whenever the buses’ overhead lights are flashing, and from there, those who try to illegally pass will have their information sent straight to law enforcement.

The technology, installation, and maintenance are provided at zero cost to the school district or taxpayers, through BusPatrol’s violator-funded program. “Our district is excited to work with our #PartnersInSafety to make the trips to and from school as safe as possible,” said Joseph Kardash, Superintendent of Schools at Rensselaer CSD. “It takes a team to get this done and we have a great team.”

“Every day in New York state, 50,000 drivers blow past stopped school buses,” said Jean Souliere, CEO, and Founder at BusPatrol. “We are on a mission to change the driving culture and this public safety program will stop reckless drivers from endangering our children.”

The program is poised to go live in February, following an education and awareness campaign to remind motorists of school bus safety laws. This includes the installation of road signs in high violation areas. Starting in January, motorists who fail to stop for a stopped school bus with its stop-arm extended and red lights activated will receive a warning letter in the mail with no monetary penalty.

It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. According to New York State DMV, traffic approaching from either direction must stop before reaching the bus on a two-lane road, multi-lane highway, or divided highway.

A first-time stop-arm violation carries a fine of $250. Subsequent violations within an 18-month period are subject to a $25 increase, up to a maximum of $300.