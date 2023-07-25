RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Riverfront Farmers Market will be coming to Riverfront Park, Broadway at Fourth Avenue on Thursday, August 10, starting at 4 p.m. The market will be held every Thursday through the end of September and will feature musical guest stars Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts on opening day.

The Farmer’s Market will feature a swap meet, tag sale, art gallery, and a Brimfield offering flowers, plants, and sessions to teach, inspire, and create awareness. For more information, you can contact Scott Abraham at (518) 595-8109 or City Clerk Nany Hardt at (518) 462-4266.