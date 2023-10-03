ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Rail Station officially has a new name. In recognition of a former State Senator Majority Leader, the CDTA station renamed the station the Joseph L. Bruno Rail Station.

“Senator Bruno was a staunch supporter and spearheaded the transformation of the Rensselaer

Rail Station,” said CDTA Chief Executive Officer Carm Basile. “Because of his determination

and passion for the Capital Region, the rail station put the region on the map and continues

evolving to better serve residents and visitors. I am proud to stand with our community partners

in recognizing the late senator’s legacy by naming the rail station in his honor.”

Joseph L. Bruno Rail Station dedication ceremony in Rensselaer, NY.

Senator Bruno was pivotal in securing funding to build the rail station more than 20 years ago. He is also credited for creating the New York State Senate Task Force on High-Speed Rail. Senator Bruno passed away on October 6, 2020.