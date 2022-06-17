RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has announced that the first and second levels of the Rensselaer Rail Station Parking Garage soon close for maintenance. These floors will close on Friday, June 24, and reopen on Monday, June 27 at 8 a.m.

CDTA said all vehicles must be removed from these floors before 8 a.m. on June 24. Vehicles in the garage during the scheduled maintenance time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Customers are encouraged to use surface lots A, B, and C for parking during this time. Those who need extra assistance can call (518) 433-0049 for parking arrangements.