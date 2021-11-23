Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute names new president

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Martin A. Schmidt, ’81 Ph.D., has been named the 19th President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Current President Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson had announced that she will step down on June 30, 2022.

Schmidt is currently Provost at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He will assume office at RPI on July 1, 2022.

“I am very pleased to announce the selection of Martin A. Schmidt as our next president,” said Arthur F. Golden, chairman of the Rensselaer Board of Trustees. “Marty is a unifying, visionary leader, and a renowned scholar in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. I am completely confident that he is the person to continue the remarkable and inspiring path and trajectory that Shirley Ann Jackson has established at RPI during her extraordinary 23-year tenure.”

Schmidt received his B.S. degree from RPI in 1981 and earned his S.M. and Ph.D. degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1983 and 1988, all in electrical engineering. A member of the MIT faculty since 1988, Schmidt served as director of MIT’s Microsystems Technology Laboratories from 1999 to 2006, and as associate provost from 2008 to 2013.

Schmidt has served as MIT’s provost since 2013 and he is also the Ray and Maria Stata Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. The provost is MIT’s senior academic and budget officer, with overall responsibility for the Institute’s educational programs, as well as for the recruitment, promotion, and tenuring of faculty.

You can learn more about RPI’s new president on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s website.