RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Police announced on November 10 that they are investigating the theft of two dogs. The pets answer to the names “Dream” and “Bella” respectively.

Police stated that anyone who sees the dogs should not approach whoever has them, and should instead contact the Rensselaer Police Department at (518)462-7451. The investigation remains ongoing.