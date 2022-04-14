RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Frank Connell, who has been missing for 15 years. Connell was last seen on April 20, 2007, in the area of Gibson’s Bar, which was located in the 800 block of Broadway in Rensselaer.

At the time of his disappearance, Connell was described as a 47-year-old white man with long blond hair, a beard, and blue eyes. He was 5’5” and weighed 130 pounds. Connell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and work boots. He was also missing a tooth on the left side of his mouth that was noticeable when he smiled.

Frank Connell has been missing since 2007 (Rensselaer Police Department)

Police said the circumstances of his disappearance are unknown but are believed to be suspicious. Connell was a local sheet rocker for a family-owned business. After two days of not showing up for work, his employer reported him missing.

At the time of the missing person report, police conducted a localized search with the help of bloodhounds. The dogs led to the area of the Hudson River at the Rensselaer Boat Launch.

The Rensselaer Police Department said it will continue to investigate this case and not give up until Connell is found. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Rensselaer Police at (518) 462-7451 or submit a tip on the City of Rensselaer website.