Rensselaer Police Department phone dispatch down, mayor says

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The dispatch phone lines for the Rensselaer Police Department are currently not working. This comes from former Troy Mayor Harry Tutunjian and Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel.

Call 911 to report all emergencies. Emergency calls are being rolled over to the East Greenbush Police for dispatching.

The Rensselaer Police Department’s regular, non-emergency desk phone is still working at (518) 258-5167.

