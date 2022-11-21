RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer City Police Department will be conducting a DWI enforcement throughout Rensselaer City on Wednesday, along with multiple assisting police agencies. With expected increased traffic due to the holiday, along with an assumed increase in alcohol consumption, multiple DWI checkpoints will be conducted.

The purpose of the check points is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During these checkpoints, police will look for signs of impaired drivers that may be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.