RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than three decades of service, the chief of the Rensselaer Police Department is retiring. Chief James Frankowski started with the police department in 1989.

He worked his way up over the years before he was sworn in as chief in 2018. The chief graduated from the police academy in 1989, and he said it was the largest class to date to graduate with 66 people.

After his retirement, Chief Frankowski said there will be four people left from his graduating class that still work in local police departments. He also implemented many different programs in the department during his time there.

“I just wanted to make this department better for this city,” he said. “I was born and raised here. It’s been a part of my life, and I wanted to be able to give back to the community, and this was my way of giving back.”

Frankowski said the department has a bright future ahead, and he is excited to see it continue to grow.