RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Rensselaer is stepping up its littering enforcement. Police said they will be enforcing the state litter laws and will be looking for anyone littering in the city.

If you are caught littering, the fine for the first offense is $100, $250 for the second offence, and $500 for the third offense. Police are urging residents and city visitor to throw items away in proper receptacles, bins or trash cans.