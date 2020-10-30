LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Rensselaer Park Elementary may reopen its doors— something that some parents would like to see.

Rensselaer Park Elementary is one of 3 buildings in the Lansingburgh School District that has remained closed this school year. Students in grades 3-5, middle schoolers, and high schoolers are learning remotely.

“For us to open Rensselaer Park to fully staff it, transportation— those are two of the bigger costs, obviously some added polycarbonate sheets, and all of the added safety equipment that building was about $1.1 million dollars I think, to open for the rest of the year,” explained Dr. Antonio Abitabile, superintendent.

Rensselaer Park’s reopening all depends on how much the district receives in state aid.

“We had about a $400,000 gap to fill and most of that will be filled if our November payment is also not withheld.”

He said that is something that the district will learn come mid-November. Eventually, Abitabile would like all 3 school buildings to reopen.

“Every month that that withholding does not come, is another month that we are getting closer to being able to open our buildings,” said Abitabile. “So I’m just hoping everybody stays optimistic and continues to support the district.”